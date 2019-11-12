Wiggins And KAT Combine For 58, Wolves Beat Pistons In Detroit

A day after falling to the Nuggets in overtime at home, the Timberwolves weren’t about to use the second game of a back-to-back as an excuse.

Maybe a previous version of this team would have. But as we’ve seen from the 2019-20 Timberwolves, there’s a lot of grit and a lot of pride with this group.

The Wolves came away with a 120-114 win in Detroit over the Pistons on Monday evening. It was Minnesota’s first win against Detroit since the 2014-15 season.

The win improved Minnesota to 6-4 on the season, good for eighth in the West and just a half-game back from third.

The team’s two cornerstones were just that in this game.

Andrew Wiggins was feeling it, which isn't exactly new. Wiggins finished with 33 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 12-for-20 from the field and 3-for-5 from the 3-point line. That’s now five-straight games with 25 or more points for Wiggins this season. His season average is up to 25.5 points per game, a mark that would be a career-high.

In the second quarter, Wiggins hit the 8,000-point mark for his career. He became the 11th youngest player to hit that mark. The list includes some pretty impressive names. Maybe you’ve heard of a few of them.

Wiggins was huge in the fourth quarter, as he's been all season long for the Wolves. Wiggins finished with 14 fourth-quarter points and now ranks third in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring this season with 86 points. He trails Damian Lillard (108) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (94).

Karl-Anthony Towns bounced back from a rough shooting game on Sunday, finishing with 25 points (10-for-17 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point line), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

The Wolves, who have been streaky from deep this season, were on in this one. Minnesota shot 15-for-34 from the 3-point line (44.1 percent). Jake Layman was 4-for-5, finishing with a bench-high 16 points.

Treveon Graham added 13 points, while Robert Covington had 10.

Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (hamstring) were once again out for Minnesota. Blake Griffin made his debut for the Pistons this season and finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Derrick Rose finished with just six points while shooting 3-for-13 from the field against his former team.

Minnesota is back at it on Wednesday night against the Spurs at Target Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO. You can get tickets here.