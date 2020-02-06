What You Need To Know About New Timberwolves Forward Jarred Vanderbilt

On Wednesday, the Timberwolves were part of a four-team trade.

In that trade, they received Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Evan Turner and Jarred Vanderbilt.

We’ve already covered Beasley here, Hernangomez here and Turner here.

Now it’s Vanderbilt’s time to shine.

No, He Didn’t Go To Vanderbilt

Despite his last name, Vanderbilt didn’t actually attend Vanderbilt. Instead, he attended Kentucky, which is a pretty good basketball school. He averaged 5.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in his freshman season at Kentucky before declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft. He was selected with the 41st overall pick by the Magic. He was later traded to the Nuggets

In two seasons with Denver, Vanderbilt averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in 26 games.

High Recruit

Despite a somewhat slow start to his career (it’s worth noting the Nuggets are an extremely deep team), Vanderbilt was one of the best recruits coming out of high school. Vanderbilt was the 13th recruit in the Class of 2017, sandwiched between Troy Brown and PJ Washington.

Vanderbilt is only 20 years old. There’s still plenty of potential with this game.

Putting In His Time

While he might not have a lot of run in the NBA yet, he has seen time in the G League. Over the last two years, he’s played in 17 G League games and has averaged 12.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field.

It’s not accurate to call Vanderbilt a natural shooter from deep, but he’s trying. After shooting just one 3-pointer at Kentucky, he’s attempted 20 in the G League, hitting seven of them. Super small sample size, yes, but something to keep an eye on.