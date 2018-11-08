Is This The New Norm For Derrick Rose?

When Derrick Rose has a big game in 2018, we all look at each other and go, whoa, look at that!

We are probably going to get sick of that because that seems to be what’s going to happen more than not moving forward.

Rose is the closest he’s been to MVP Derrick Rose, which is remarkable considering that was nine seasons and dozens of injuries ago. MVP Rose was on display again on Wednesday night. He finished with 31 points and five assists, shooting a scorching 11-for-17 from the field, 7-for-9 from the 3-point line and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

On the season, Rose is averaging 18.6 points per game (most since 2011-12) to go with 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

What’s most noticeable is that Rose has had an entire offseason to work on his game instead of focusing on getting healthy. That’s a luxury most players have, but something Rose has been cursed with over the years.

That’s resulted in Rose shooting 46.1 percent from the field and a scorching 46.2 percent from the 3-point line. The 3-point rise from Rose doesn’t come as a surprise for those in the Timberwolves facilities. Rose is constantly working on his shot, and there are times when practice has been over for hours and Rose is getting shots up, not worried one bit about the business side of organization watching him shoot through the windows.

Rose has started three games this season, filling in for the injured Jeff Teague (knee). While it’s a small sample size, it’s also pretty scary. Rose is averaging 34 points per game. Sure, that includes a 50-point outlier, but Wednesday night’s performance probably shows us that we won’t look back at that 50-point performance and think it was all that crazy.

For Rose, it’s about health, and opportunity.

“I’m getting the minutes. I’m getting the opportunity. ‘Oh, he’s not getting the minutes or this and that.’ People will just bash me playing seven minutes,” Rose said after the game. “How can you show yourself or show what you can do in seven minutes? It is what it is. I know how hard I work on everything. It’s just showing now. My rhythm is coming.”

His rhythm isn’t already here?

That’s scary thing for the rest of the league.

Tom Thibodeau was asked after the game if he thought this Derrick Rose was still there after all these years.

He responded in classic Thibodeau fashion.

“Yes.”

Thibodeau’s low-risk, high-reward signing this offseason is paying off in a huge way early in the season.