Timberwolves season opener vs. Raptors: TV channel, radio, injury report, jerseys

Wolves back.

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday to tip off their 2023-24 season.

Here's everything you need to know about Minnesota's Season Opener against Toronto, including how to watch and listen to the game.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Raptors:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 25

Wednesday, Oct. 25 Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | KFAN 100.3 FM | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | KFAN 100.3 FM | Timberwolves app Where: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario

Taking place at Scotiabank Arena, Wolves vs. Raptors will air on Bally Sports North at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can also listen to the game via the Timberwolves channel on iHeartRadio and the Timberwolves app.

Injury report

Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab), and Jaden McDaniels (Left Calf Strain) are listed as out against the Raptors.

For the Raptors, center Christian Koloko (Illness) is listed as out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Association

Association Raptors: Icon

The Wolves will be wearing their white Association uniforms against the Raptors. Toronto meanwhile, will be in their red Icon uniforms.

What to know about the Raptors

The Raptors finished last season ninth in the East with a record of 41-41 and made the NBA Play-In Tournament. Toronto lost to Chicago in their Play-In game and did not qualify for a playoff seed.

In the offseason, the Raptors fired coach Nick Nurse and hired Darko Rajaković to be their new head coach. Before joining the Raptors, Rajaković was an assistant with the Thunder, Suns and Grizzlies.

Toronto's one major roster move in the offseason was signing point guard Dennis Schröder to replace Fred VanVleet, who signed with the Rockets in free agency. The Raptors also signed Jalen McDaniels (Jaden's older brother) and drafted Gradey Dick (Kansas) No. 13 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.