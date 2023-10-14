How to watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks: TV channel, radio, injury report for preseason game

Fresh off their two preseason wins in Abu Dhabi, the Minnesota Timberwolves head to New York for an exhibition matchup against the Knicks on Saturday.

The Wolves beat the Dallas Mavericks in their first two preseason games, which were part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023. In Minnesota's first win over Dallas, Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 20 points and four rebounds. Towns then teamed up with Anthony Edwards to score a combined 27 points in Minnesota's second win over Dallas in Abu Dhabi.

The Knicks finished last season as the No. 5 seed in the East and lost to the Miami Heat 4-2 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. New York beat the Boston Celtics 114-107 in their first preseason game of this season on Monday. Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks over the Celtics with 21 points off the bench.

Here's everything you need to know about Minnesota's preseason game against the Knicks on Saturday, Oct. 14, including how to watch and listen to the game, as well as an updated injury report.

Taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wolves vs. Knicks will air on NBA TV at 6:30 PM on Saturday, Oct. 14. You can also listen live via the Timberwolves channel on iHeartRadio and the Timberwolves app.

Injury report:

Jaden McDaniels (Left Calf Strain) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out against the Knicks.

Wolves preseason schedule 2023

Here is Minnesota's remaining preseason schedule: