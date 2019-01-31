WATCH: Karl-Anthony Sinks Game Winner In OT

What a way to end a game the Wolves needed to win.

After Andrew Wiggins missed a jumper with the score tied 97-97 against the Grizzlies, it appeared as if we were in store for yet another overtime at Target Center.

Not so fast. Karl-Anthony Towns corralled the rebound with 1.5 seconds left, somehow collected it and put up a fade-away shot at the buzzer for the walk-off win.

Towns will be the first to admit it wasn’t an great game for either side. The big man finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, but he said postgame with Marney Gellner that he knew this shot was going in.

Karl-Anthony Towns joins @MarneyGellner after his game-winning shot pic.twitter.com/RKRU87dOtQ — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 31, 2019

Ugly game or not, that’s all that matters.