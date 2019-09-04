At The Very Least With The Wizards, We Know Bradley Beal Is A Star

Twenty-nine different opposing NBA teams will walk through the doors of Target Center to play the Wolves this season, and we want you to know as much as you can about all of them. What’s the order of the teams we’re previewing? It’s actually completely random! Now, a team that is in an odd spot.

Notable Players Acquired: Davis Bertans (trade), Rui Hachimura (draft), C.J. Miles (trade), Isaiah Thomas (free agency), Moritz Wagner (trade)

Notable Players Lost: Tomas Satoransky (free agency), Bobby Portis (free agency), Jabari Parker (free agency), Jeff Green (free agency)

What Went Down In 2018-19?

Nothing really great outside of Bradley Beal.

John Wall played in just 32 games after being shut down with a heel injury (he later ruptured his Achilles and will sit out the 2019-20 season).

The team made a bunch of trades, none really did anything for the product on the court, though.

Washington finished with a 32-50 record, its worst record since the 2012-13 season.

The Wizards acquired players like Trevor Ariza, Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis, while getting rid of guys like Kelly Oubre and Otto Porter Jr to clear cap space. Ariza, Parker and Portis (barring some sort of weird trade back to Washington which definitely won’t happen) will play for different teams in 2019-20.

If you’re a Wizards fan, the one thing (and maybe the only thing right now) that excites you is that Beal is a bonafide star. In his seventh season, Beal averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

With Wall’s injury history, it’s obvious the Wizards should be building this team around Beal.

The Offseason Was . . .

Limited. The Wizards don’t have a whole lot of flexibility to add to their roster. They drafted Rui Hachimura with the 11th-overall pick. We’ll see how that ends up.

But the biggest move was hiring Tommy Sheppard as the team’s new General Manager. I don’t know much about Sheppard at all, but sometimes a mix-up like this is necessary to turn the page in the franchise’s history.

It seems like Washington has its hands tied to improve a whole lot in 2019-20, but we’ll see how creative Sheppard can get.

The Big Question:

It’s unlikely Wall returns in 2019-20, but when he does return, what will he be like? When the 2020-21 season starts, Wall will be 30 years old. For a player who relies so much on his athleticism, it’s hard to be super optimistic of how he’ll look post-injury.

This Writer’s Prediction

This is going to be a lot like last season, but with more young talent. Losing isn’t fun, but if the Wizards are developing young players, that’s the most important thing.

Describe This Team In 15 Words Or Less

There might not be many wins, but you should draft Bradley Beal in fantasy basketball.