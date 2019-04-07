Tyus Jones Wins 2018-19 Flip Saunders Legacy Award

Prior to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Thunder, the Timberwolves honored Tyus Jones with the 2018-19 Flip Saunders Legacy Award.

The award was created to honor the life of Saunders and his commitment to community involvement by recognizing a current player who has demonstrated excellence in community service. The winner was chosen by a vote among current rostered players.

Jones was presented the award at center court by Flip’s widow Debbie and son, and Timberwolves interim head coach, Ryan.

The timing comes at a good time. Jones helped organize an online auction involving game-worn items from the Timberwolves players that will benefit Breast Health Awareness through the Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation.

Jones’ mother, Debbie, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We are so proud of Tyus and what he has done for local areas and communities across the region,” said Debbie Saunders. “Our family has gotten to know Tyus very well on and off the court and we have been impressed with his desire to give back to communities in our shared home state. I’m very happy the Timberwolves team have chosen him for this award.”

This has to be pretty special for both the Jones family and the Saunders family. Flip was the one who traded to get Jones in a 2015 draft-day trade to keep the hometown hero in Minneapolis. Flip even crashed Jones’ draft party at 508.

The Wolves are lucky to have Jones on their team for what he does on the court, but also for what he does off the court.