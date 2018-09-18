Tyus Jones Returns To His Elementary School And Leaves It A Better Place

Technology is playing a bigger and bigger role in education these days and Tyus Jones wants to make sure his former elementary school is ready to be successful.

When students at Westview Elementary in Apple Valley, MN, arrived at school on Monday, they were surprised to find a brand-new computer lab in one of the classrooms, and a hometown NBA player back in their halls. With assistance from Jones and a donation by TCL, the technology at Westview and all the opportunities that come with it received a serious boost. Most importantly, the kids were thrilled.

“That’s what you do it for is that moment right there where they’re excited,” said Jones. “They leave on Friday and come back and it’s a new room and new equipment n here, and that’s the moment that you do it for, which you all saw right there.”

The students at Westview and principal Tami Staloch-Schultz expressed their gratitude to Jones by giving him the chain basketball nets from their playground—the same nets that Tyus grew up shooting hoops on.

“That’s very kind of Westview of principle Tami to do. Very thoughtful,” said Jones. “It means a lot to know that I shot on those nets. I’ll keep those for a long time… I’ll probably put that up on my hoop in the driveway.”

His return to Westview and the opportunity to give back to the school that gave him so many early memories was a special moment for Jones. The teachers and staff still remember him, and while he has come a long way since leaving Westview, Jones recognizes that the current students at the school are not too far removed from where he was at their age.

“It’s crazy to take a step back and think I was literally in those kids’ shoes right here in Westview Elementary in Apple Valley, Minnesota,” said Jones. “To think what I’ve been able to accomplish so far in my career and in my life around basketball, it’s pretty special and I savor every single moment of it, but it’s also proof that you can do anything, no matter who you are, where you’re from, where you may be, it’s just about putting in the effort and staying true to who you are and things will fall into place.”

Staloch-Schultz reiterated that it wasn’t just the fact that the school now has a computer lab, but that it was Jones who returned to give it to them that was so special.

“He really was known around this school by the teachers and staff as being the kind kid, being the kid who included others, that made sure people weren’t left out,” said Staloch-Schultz. “So for kids to do something like this that gives kids a voice, because he’s living his dream, it’s the impact of that. Because it’s him. Not just because it’s famous him, but because he was here, he lived here, and he’s giving back here.”

The new computer lab will be used for all manner of educational pursuits and will help level the playing field for children who might not have access to technology at home.

“This is the point where we can have access and opportunity for kids, not all kids have this in their homes,” said Staloch-Schultz. “Having a state of the art places where we can level the playing ground and give everybody a chance to explore their passions, do their research, create, find out what’s happening around the world, we’ve done some Skyping with scientists across the country at different places, it really just provides that opportunity and motivation for kids to say ‘I can do this, I can do that.’”