Tyus Jones Makes NBA History

Timberwolves point guard Tyus Jones had more of an opportunity than he’s ever had in 2018-19 due to the injury of Jeff Teague.

Jones took advantage of that opportunity and made it historic. Jones posted a 6.9 to 1 assist-to-turnover ratio, the best mark we’ve seen throughout the history of the NBA.

Historic season for the hometown kid. pic.twitter.com/3I9bDrS9s3 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 15, 2019

That fits Jones’ style. Smart and calculating, and not gambling just for the sense of gambling.

In his fourth season, Jones played in a career-high 22.9 minutes per game and averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game – all career highs.