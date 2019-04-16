Getty Images

Tyus Jones Makes NBA History

by Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager

Digital Content Manager

Follow
Posted: Apr 16, 2019

Timberwolves point guard Tyus Jones had more of an opportunity than he’s ever had in 2018-19 due to the injury of Jeff Teague.

Jones took advantage of that opportunity and made it historic. Jones posted a 6.9 to 1 assist-to-turnover ratio, the best mark we’ve seen throughout the history of the NBA.

That fits Jones’ style. Smart and calculating, and not gambling just for the sense of gambling.

In his fourth season, Jones played in a career-high 22.9 minutes per game and averaged 6.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game – all career highs. 

Tags
Jones, Tyus, Timberwolves
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter