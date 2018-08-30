Twitter Reacts To Wolves Classics Jerseys
The Wolves released their Classics Edition uniform today and judging from the initial reaction on Twitter it seems like the new threads are going to be a big hit.
Classics. pic.twitter.com/XfepYTBOfF
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 30, 2018
Beutiful. Great memories of my Timberwolves.
— Miguel Angel Martín (@BerkutMartin) August 30, 2018
— George Beecroft (@GeorgeBeecroft) August 30, 2018
Ready for another jersey order!! Give it to me! pic.twitter.com/SgZq1mijHQ
— Simeon Jones (@Simeon_Jones1) August 30, 2018
This is the best jerseys of the year.
— dean cabesas (@Dengchiii) August 30, 2018
OOOOHHHH YEAAAAAHHH pic.twitter.com/V08gfN9esH
— Yayellow (@Yayellow2) August 30, 2018
— Justin McDonald (@JMcDonald5150) August 30, 2018
@Timberwolves unveiling the classic jersey has to be the best way to start this morning.
— Krs (@luda_Krs) August 30, 2018
Just perfect.
— Julien QIBasket (@JulienQIBasket) August 30, 2018
Like KG once said... pic.twitter.com/ioByNJQa3W
— Dan_B_Phin_Phan (@Dan_B_Phin_Phan) August 30, 2018
Yes!! These were always my favorite. pic.twitter.com/dMEi1GVKe6
— Joe Hall (@J_hall35) August 30, 2018
One of my favorite NBA jerseys in the history of the NBA. Need to get a jersey ASPA
— Màtthęw (@BloodyTi9er29) August 30, 2018
very nice
— gXander (@grizzy_gage) August 30, 2018
— Lewis Barnaby (@scorpionisland_) August 30, 2018