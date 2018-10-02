Training Camp Report | Rookies Continue To Impress & A Two Point-Guard Starting Lineup

On Saturday, we got an extended look at Timberwolves rookies Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop against the Warriors.

Okogie played 19 minutes and 49 seconds, while Bates-Diop played 22 minutes and 19 minutes.

Okogie finished with 10 points and five rebounds. He showed the energy that teammates have been raving about throughout camp. We don’t know exactly what Okogie’s minutes will look like when the season starts (it’d be surprising if he wasn’t in the team’s rotation), he said that he can bring that same energy in any role.

“Even if it’s on the sideline, energy is contagious,” Okogie said after Monday’s practice. “You have energy on the sidelines. If someone makes a shot, everybody’s cheering. It helps the next guy make a shot.”

As for Bates-Diop, he finished with six points and six rebounds. He shot just 1-for-9 from the field, but it wasn’t because of bad looks. Bates-Diop was open on his shots and we’ve seen enough from him that those shots will fall more often than not.

“Keita in particular, his shot selection is terrific,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “When he’s open, he shoots it. When he’s guarded, he moves it. It’s not complicated.”

Overall, these two rookies continue to impress and both look like solid NBA players for years to come, which is incredibly impressive considering they were the 20th and 48th picks overall.

“The way they worked after Summer League, I really like that a lot,” Thibodeau said. “ . . . The veterans that we have around them, that will help their development as well. I’m very pleased with them so far.”

Quick Hits