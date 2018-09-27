Training Camp Day 3 Report: Prepping for Preseason and Wiggins at the Free-Throw Line

The Wolves had their final practice in Minneapolis before taking off for California to prep for two preseason games – one against the Warriors on Saturday, and another against the Clippers on Wednesday.

This week-long trip is a tad bit shorter than last year’s 17-day training camp road trip (to San Diego and China), but it’s a great team-bonding trip for a team with a bunch of new faces.

“Having extended time particularly early in the season where they can spend a lot of time together,” Coach Tom Thibodeau said after practice. “We’ll have some good practices, some film sessions, some team dinners. That sort of thing. I think it is good.”

It’s pretty crazy to think that this team will be playing a preseason game in 48 hours after just a handful of practices, but welcome to the NBA. There’s nothing like getting new teammates on the same page like playing against the winners of three of the last four championships to open preseason!

“It’s good. Only games can get you into game shape,” Center Gorgui Dieng said. “You can practice as much as you want but the speed of the game is different. It’s good that we get a chance to play.”

One thing to keep an eye on in the two preseason games is the play of rookies Keita Bates-Diop and Josh Okogie. The two are adjusting to the grind that is the NBA. The biggest thing for the two of them throughout training camp will be to take care of their bodies. As I’m sure more than few coaches have told the players, “this isn’t college ball.”

“This is the first time I’ve been through something like this through multiple days,” Bates-Diop said. “ . . . I’m feeling it a little bit. I’m definitely feeling it.”

Wiggins Works On 2017-18 Free-Throw Woes

In his first three seasons in the league, Andrew Wiggins shot 76.1 percent from the free-throw line. Not great, but fine.

Last season, that number dipped down to 64.3 percent for Wiggins.

Why? Well, Wiggins admitted on Thursday that he wasn’t really sure. Part of it might have been that he was getting to the free-throw line about three less times per game than his career average. Less attempts makes each one that much more important.

“I couldn’t tell you what happened last year,” Wiggins said. “My first three years, I was decent. Last year I was just in a funk that I couldn’t get out of.”

Wiggins said he’s made some adjustments and promises to “be better” this coming season.

Even with slumping at the line, Wiggins said that he never let that get into his head. Which is a good thing. As a cross-sport comparison, we’ve seen countless kickers (too soon, Vikings fans?) in football or pitchers in baseball get in their own heads (Rick Ankiel literally had to change positions). And for basketball, we even saw it a bit last season with rookie Markelle Fultz.

I’d be really surprised if Wiggins didn’t have a strong season after a disappointing 2017-18 season. Julian Andrews wrote about it already, but he just has a smile on his face this year that I’m not sure he always had last season. He looks refreshed and after playing off the ball more last season, I’d expect him to attack more this season and be more aggressive.

Quick Hits

The Wolves signed Anthony Tolliver this offseason to help from the 3-point line. Tolliver shot a career-best 43.6 percent from deep last season, a mark that ranked seventh in the league. Before media availability, Tolliver was getting his reps in with assistant coach Malik Allen. He drilled 10 in a row in front of us from Steph Curry range. He’ll help the Wolves. A lot.

Thibodeau said Jimmy Butler won't be on the court with the team in California.

Wiggins said that he’s been more vocal than in years past, even though he admits “everyone has their own personality.” Wiggins is naturally a quiet guy. Nothing wrong with that. But sometimes making yourself uncomfortable is the best way to grow.

Dieng shot a career-high 61 3-point attempts last season and connected on 19 (31.1 percent). Will he shoot more in 2018-19? We’ll see. It’ll be tough with Tolliver alongside him for Dieng to also play out on the perimeter, but if his play with Senegal is any indication, it’s certainly a skill he’s been working on.

The team will have a practice on Friday in California before taking on the Warriors on Saturday night.