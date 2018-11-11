Trade Brings Wolves Excitement Today And A Higher Ceiling For Tomorrow

Exciting times, my friends. Exciting times.

On Monday, it was announced that the Timberwolves traded Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton to the 76ers for Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a future second-round pick.

While the 76ers might have gotten the best player in the deal with Butler, the Wolves got two players who better fit their timeline and their locker room. In the NBA especially, fit is more important than almost anything. It feels like if that was the goal here, on paper, mission accomplished.

You have Covington, who will likely slide into the starting lineup. He’s a lock-down defender and 3-point specialist. The term “3-and-D” is overused, but Covington is as close to a prototype as you’ll get.

He was named to the All-Defensive First Team last season while connecting on 37 percent of his 3-pointers on 6.9 attempts per game. That screams “MODERN NBA!”

What sticks out the most to me about Covington is the path he took. This is a player who was undrafted and spent his first season (2013-14) in the league mostly in the now G League. He wasn’t supposed to be here, but thanks to hard work and confidence, here he is.

Covington, 28, saw plenty of playing time with the 76ers after that, but the question remained whether he was playing because he was worth of a spot, or because the 76ers were . . . “trusting the process” for lack of a word we cannot write.

Turns out, Covington isn’t just worthy of an NBA spot, he’s one of the best perimeter defenders in the league and was a plus starter on a contender last season. The Wolves are getting a player in his prime who can shoot, defend and doesn’t need the ball to be effective.

Covington’s ability to knock down shots from outside should open things up for Karl-Anthony Towns inside, and allow Andrew Wiggins to have open paths for drives. If Covington’s defender closes in on Wiggins, that’s a kick out for a three. If not, Wiggins likely beats his defender.

On the season, Covington is averaging 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Last season, he finished sixth in total steals.

And then there’s Dario Saric. We don’t really know what Saric’s ceiling is, but his floor is extremely high. This is a point forward type who can score, rebound and pass at a high level. There are players who “just get it” and Saric appears to be that. He’s coming off a season in which he averaged 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the 3-point line. He did that at age 23. Only 21 players in league history have hit those numbers at or before age 23.

I’m high on Saric. Not only does he have a unique skillset that we haven’t seen in Minnesota, he fits the timeline of Towns and Wiggins perfectly. This is a trio that can grow and hopefully win together.

Will Saric start or come off the bench? We’ll see. Taj Gibson said at Sunday’s practice that it doesn’t matter to him either way. There are positives both ways. With Saric, you’re getting more offense and a guy who could unleash Towns’ talents with his playmaking ability. Gibson gives you more defense. But if Saric comes off the bench, it’s a second unit he could help lead along with Tyus Jones and Derrick Rose.

There are options and there will certainly be some bumps along the way, but these two players should be part of Minnesota’s long-term plans.

We’ll see what Bayless, who is currently out with a knee injury, can contribute. But he’s a guy who has been around the league for 10 seasons and by all accounts seems like a professional. The second-round pick is an add in , but as we’ve seen with second-round picks throughout NBA history, you never know.

The trade was certainly a unique one, but Minnesota isn’t folding. If anything, the Wolves are shuffling the deck to create a better hand for the future.

Sometimes you have to give up something now to gain something big in the future.