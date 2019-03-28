Toyota Throwback Thursday | Wolves Stun Warriors On National TV

Late-season NBA games aren’t always fun, especially if one of those teams isn’t in the playoff hunt come April.

But even so, those games can be really fun as long as the team outside of the playoff hunt is still putting in a solid effort and looking to play spoiler.

That was the case on April 5, 2016 when a young Wolves team upset the Warriors 124-117 on the road in overtime on national TV.

Some context: The Warriors came into the game with a 69-8 record. They were chasing the Bulls’ record of 72-10, the best the NBA has ever seen.

The Wolves, meanwhile, were just 25-52. No matter the outcome of the game, they were headed to the lottery.

That didn’t stop the Wolves from giving everything they had and playing spoiler against Steph Curry and the Warriors.

The Wolves were led by an unlikely player off the bench. Shabazz Muhammad poured in a career-high 35 points in 39 minutes off the bench, shooting 9-for-12 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 15-for-17 from the free-throw line. Andrew Wiggins had an all-around game, finishing with 32 points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists. Karl-Anthony Towns, a rookie, finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Things would turn out just fine for Golden State. The Warriors ultimately would break the Bulls’ record, winning four-straight games to close the season. But the Wolves gave Scottie Pippen, Ron Harper, Michael Jordan and Bill Wennington some false hope that their record was safe.