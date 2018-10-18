Toyota Throwback Thursday | Wolves Beat 76ers In Home Opener

A little throwback to the Timberwolves’ home opener from the 2001-02 season.

The Wolves hosted the 76ers on Oct. 30, 2001 in front of a packed Target Center.

If you’re a fan of defense over offense, well, let me tell you . . . I've got a game for you.

The Wolves beat the 76ers 83-74, large in part to outscoring the 76ers 29-10 in the second quarter. The 76ers shot a miserable 37.5 percent from the field.

Minnesota’s leading scorer came off the bench. Chauncey Billups erupted for 22 points, shooting 8-for-14 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Joe Smith added 15 points and eight boards. KG wasn’t at his best, but still had an all-around game, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals. Wally Szczerbiak rounded things out with 12 points and five boards.

Allen Iverson scored . . . no points, because he did not play due to injury. Speedy Claxton led the 76ers with 20 points.

That was win No. 1 of 50 for the Timberwolves that season. In fact, Minnesota won its first six games of the season and nine of the first 10.

The Wolves play their home opener on Friday night against another Eastern Conference team. This time, 17 years later, it will be the Cleveland Cavaliers. Speedy Claxton, unfortunately, does not play for the Cavaliers.

