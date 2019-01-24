Toyota Throwback Thursday | Wiggins Erupts For 47 vs. Lakers

Andrew Wiggins was on one in this one.

On Nov. 13, 2016, against the Lakers at Target Center, Wiggins erupted for a career-high 47 points. He was a team-best +34.

He was super-efficient as well, shooting 14-for-21 from the field, 2-for-5 from the 3-point line and 17-for-21 from the field, 2-for-5 from the 3-point line and 17-for-22 from the free-throw line.

His shot chart is about as clean as it gets. A lot of attacking from left to right. And 8-for-9 in the paint. That is very good.

The Wolves won the game 125-99.

They would love some similar results against the Lakers tonight in Los Angeles, both from Wiggins and the team as a whole.

In 17 career games against the Lakers, Wiggins is averaging 23 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT on TNT and 830 WCCO.