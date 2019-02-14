Toyota Throwback Thursday | Towns Wins Skills Competition

Today, we flashback to All-Star 2016 in Toronto.

On All-Star Saturday night, Karl-Anthony Towns made All-Star history, becoming the first big man to win the Skills Competition.

It was the first year in which the NBA made it big men vs. guards competition. First, Towns took down Draymond Green and then DeMarcus Cousins.

His final matchup came against speedy point guard Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics. Both players were neck-and-neck after both hitting the first pass. The two went in the air at the same time and Thomas was able to make the layup first, but Towns actually beat Thomas down to the 3-point line. Towns missed his first 3-pointer, but after back and forth misses, he was able to nail the fourth, clinching his first All-Star trophy and the first Skills Competition trophy for big men everywhere.

"This is a moment that hopefully the NBA can cherish for a long time to see the transition of guards and bigs only having to be on the post, but also can be outside dribbling the ball, dribble up the court and shoot threes,” Towns said after. “So I think this moment was much bigger than myself, but it shows that bigs are translating into a new facet of their games."

Towns will be representing the Wolves again this weekend in Charlotte as he makes his second All-Star Game appearance. Rookie Josh Okogie will be participating in the Rising Stars game on Friday night. You can find more info on All-Star Weekend here.