Toyota Throwback Thursday | KG Puts Up 20/20 On Bucks

Kevin Garnett is one of the best rebounders we've ever seen in the game.

He was an absolute rebounding machine back on Oct. 29, 2003 against the Bucks at Target Center.

In a 95-89 win, The Big Ticket finished with a game-high 25 points to go with 21 rebounds. Garnett also added six assists, three blocks and a steal.

KG had 26 career 20/20 games with the Wolves.

Of course, the 2003-04 season was a magical one for Garnett, and for the Timberwolves. Garnett was named the NBA’s MVP and led the league with 13.9 rebounds per game. His 1,139 rebounds that season marked a career high. Since 2000, only Andre Drummond, DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard have grabbed more rebounds in a single season.

Garnett ranks first all-time in Timberwolves history in rebounds (to nobody’s surprise) and is 10th in NBA history. His 11,454 defensive rebounds are an NBA record and it’s a mark that won’t be broken anytime soon.

The Wolves host the Bucks on Friday night at 7 p.m. Will we see a 20/20 game from anyone on the Wolves? Odds say no, but keep an eye on KG’s understudy, Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns, who has five career 20/20 games, is averaging 21.3 points and 10.5 rebounds in six career games against the Bucks.

Friday night’s game will air on Fox Sports North and can be heard on 830 WCCO. Tickets are available here.