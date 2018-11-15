Toyota Throwback Thursday | KG Has 30/20 Against Blazers

KG was on one in this game

We are throwing it back to Jan. 18, 2003 when Kevin Garnett led the Wolves to a 104-98 win over the Blazers in Portland.

Garnett finished with 31 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 41 minutes of play. The Big Ticket shot 11-for-16 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.

It was a big day for a lot of the Wolves in this game. Wally Szczerbiak led the bench with 16 points. Rod Strickland and Joe Smith finished with 12 points each, while Rasho Nesterovic and Kendall Gill scored 10 each.

The Wolves are hoping for similar results (with the final score, not the players since that was 15 years ago and those players no longer play for the Timberwolves) on Friday night against the Blazers. This time, though, it’s at Target Center and it’ll be a pretty special night as the Wolves wear their City Edition uniforms for the first time.

