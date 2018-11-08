Toyota Throwback Thursday | K-Love Has 20/20 In Sacramento

When it comes to rebounders, Kevin Love was the second-best in Timberwolves history, trailing only Kevin Garnett.

On Nov. 27, 2012, Love was on his game in Sacramento against the Kings.

Love finished with 23 points and 24 rebounds, helping the Wolves to a 97-89 win.

The Wolves had all five starters hit double digits. Luke Ridnour finished with 18 points and five assists. Nikola Pekovic added 16 points and eight rebounds. Andrei Kirilenko finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Malcolm Lee rounded things out with 10 points.

In his Timberwolves career, Love had 16 games with 20 or more points and 20 or more rebounds. Garnett was the only player with more, finishing with 26.

Love’s 16 20/20 games will likely get passed by a current member of the Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns has five in his young career.

If the Wolves could get that kind of performance from Towns on Friday against the Kings in Sacramento, that would be plenty welcomed. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North Plus and 830 WCCO.

In 11 career games against the Kings, Towns is averaging 21.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.