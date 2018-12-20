Toyota Throwback Thursday | Cassell Lights Up Spurs

Let’s throw it back because it’s Thursday.

Today, we go back to Jan. 14, 2004 when the Wolves beat the Spurs 100-93 in San Antonio to improve to 26-11 on the season.

If you remember, the 2003-04 season for the Wolves was quite a dandy.

The Wolves had their big three of Kevin Garnett, Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell combined for 79 of the team’s 100 points.

Cassell was especially impressive, finishing with 33 points, nine assists and two rebounds. He shot an efficient 12-for-23 from the field, 2-for-4 from the 3-point line and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

That season was Cassell’s only All-Star appearance. Cassell also made the All-NBA Second Team. He averaged a career-high 19.8 points to go with 7.3 assists while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from the 3-point line.

The Wolves actually travel to play the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.