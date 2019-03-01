Towns Scores Ridiculous 23 Points In First Quarter

Karl-Anthony Towns was not about to let the Wolves get off to a slow start in an important game in Indiana.

To say Towns came out firing on all cylinders would be an incredible understatement. The big man dropped 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the first quarter while playing every minute of the period. Towns also hit two threes and shot 50 percent from the field.

For many NBA players, that would be a great line to finish a game with, but for Towns it’s just a warm up. His performance is even more impressive because he’s doing it on the road, on the second night of a back-to-back. Indiana is no slouch defensively either.

Towns came just one point short of tying a franchise record for individual points in a quarter—Chauncey Billups had 24 in a quarter back in 2002.

While Towns probably won’t end up scoring the 92 points his first quarter put him on pace for, there’s a high chance we could be talking about an all-time performance from the Wolves’ centerpiece. When Towns gets going it’s a scary thing for opponents.