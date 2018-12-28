Towns Reaches 6,000-Point Mark In Record Time

Karl-Anthony Towns is amassing quite the list of accomplishments. He has already established himself as one of the best players in the game and there’s an argument to made that he’s one of the most promising young players of all time.

It seems like Towns reaches a new milestone every time you look away. After he signed his extension with the Wolves we broke down the his growing list of accolades and milestones. Towns is a unique player on the court and in the record books. He does things that others can’t.

On Wednesday night in Chicago Towns reached another milestone. While it’s not as unique of an accomplishment as some of his others, it’s a feat that puts him in the company of some of the greats. With a smooth drive to the rim in the first quarter Towns scored his 6,000th point.

While this in and of itself is an accomplishment, it’s not that rare occurrence—plenty of other players in the league, have reached the 6,000-point mark. What makes it special is how young Towns is. It’s one thing for a 10-year veteran to reach the 6,000 mark, it’s another thing entirely for a 23-year-old just entering his fourth season to reach that mark. Towns is the ninth-youngest player in NBA history to score 6,000 points. The only big men to do it faster are Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard. The youngest two players to reach 6,000 are LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Here’s another way to look at it. Wednesday was Towns’ 280th game in the league. In that time he has scored over 6,017 points and grabbed 3,272 rebounds. The last player to score more than 6,000 points and grab more than 3,000 rebounds in 280-or-fewer games was Tim Duncan. Not bad company. Duncan is obviously an all-time great, but those are the types of players we have to compare Towns to. While Duncan was a better passer than Towns is currently, he’s an interesting comparison for the young big man. Towns is as good of a rebounder as Duncan and he’s a better shooter from range, with a few more years of polish on Towns’ game and Towns’ development of a few more signature moves, that comparison could be even more natural.

Towns finished Wednesday’s game 20 points and 20 rebounds. He has scored more than 1,500 points in each of his three seasons in the league and is on pace to do it again. While his numbers were down to start the season he’s strung together a number of impressive performances and his averages are beginning to climb. Towns has a lot of scoring in his future and he’ll continue to check off milestones for years to come. This year however, let's send him to the All-Star Game.