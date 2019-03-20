Towns Passes Love For Fourth On Timberwolves All-Time Scoring List

Karl-Anthony Towns has moved up again in the Timberwolves record books. He is now the fourth-highest scorer in Wolves franchise history, passing Kevin Love.

Coming into tonight’s game, Towns needed nine points to overtake Love’s 6,989 career points scored with the Wolves. He wasn’t going to let the opportunity go to waste, scoring his 10th and 11th points of the night on a strong post move in the third quarter.

With this bucket, Karl-Anthony Towns passes Kevin Love for fourth in team history in total points with 6,990 points. Up next is Sam Mitchell and his 7,161 points. pic.twitter.com/lX9oKNfOib — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) March 22, 2019

At the age of 23 and having signed a multi-year extension with the Wolves, Towns certainly has even greater heights to climb. Next on the list is Sam Mitchell with 7,161 points, then Towns’ teammate Andrew Wiggins with 7,533. Kevin Garnett leads them all with 19,201.

With Towns’ usage rising and his efficiency remaining extremely high, it’s not unreasonable to expect Towns to eventually overtake Garnett. That’s very exciting to think about.

Towns is more than just a scorer. He is also the Wolves’ third-leading rebounder, third in field goals made, second in blocks, third in field goal percentage, third in three-point percentage. On the advance stats end, he leads the Wolves in win shares per 48 minutes and is second in box plus/minus. He also holds the franchise record for points in a game.

Expect Towns to keep taking down franchise records as his career in Minnesota continues.