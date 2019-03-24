Towns Now Leads NBA In 30/20 Games

We’re getting to the point where a 33-point, 23-rebound game from Karl-Anthony Towns doesn’t have us taking a second look.

That speaks to just how dominant Towns has been this season, especially of late.

Towns finished with 33 points and 23 rebounds in Saturday night’s win over the Grizzlies in Memphis. It was his third 30-point/20-rebound game of the season, the most by any player in the NBA this season.

Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid have done it twice, while both Nikola Jokic and JaVale McGee (yes, JaVale McGee) have both done it once.

Only Kevin Love (7) has had more such games in a Timberwolves uniform.

It continues to build the case for Towns as an All-NBA player for the second-consecutive season, as if that case needs anymore building.

On the season, Towns is averaging 24.7 points and career highs of 12.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.9 steals per contest.

It doesn’t take long watching Towns play to realize just how rare a player he is. He drilled four 3-pointers against the Grizzlies and is now shooting 41.4 percent from the 3-point line this season, a mark that ranks 20th in the NBA. He’s shooting better from deep than Kyrie Irving, Kyle Korver and Klay Thompson.

His 24.7 points per game rank 14th in the league, while his 12.5 rebounds per game rank sixth.

Towns will get his next chance to build to his resume on Tuesday at Target Center. Tickets are available here.