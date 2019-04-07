Towns Passes Sam Mitchell For 3rd Place On Timberwolves' All-Time Scoring List

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns continues to climb the team’s record books.

With 10 first-half points on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Towns scored point No. 7,162 for his career. Towns leapfrogged Sam Mitchell for third on the team’s all-time scoring list.

He officially passed Mitchell with a free throw with 55 seconds left in the first half.

What’s remarkable is that it took Towns just 323 games to get to this point. Mitchell played 757 games with the Timberwolves.

Mitchell was Minnesota’s head coach during Towns’ rookie season in 2015-16 after the tragic passing of Flip Saunders.

Andrew Wiggins ranks second in team history with 7,718 points.

Towns has some work to do when it comes to first place. That, of course, belongs to Kevin Garnett and his 19,201 points.