Getty Images
Towns Makes His 300th Consecutive Start In Orlando
Thursday night in Orlando is a significant one for Karl-Anthony Towns. When he took the court against the Magic, it was his 300th consecutive start. It was also the 300th game of his career. Since the 1970-71 season, no other player has started more consecutive games to begin their NBA career.
the complete list of games @KarlTowns hasn't played/started in during his career:
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 7, 2019
It’s a remarkable accomplishment for Towns, who has never missed a game due to injury or any other reason, but Towns hasn’t just played a lot of games, he’s excelled in them. He’s about to play in his second-consecutive All-Star game and averages over 21 points and 11 rebounds per game on his career. He collected 217 double-doubles in his first 299 games—only Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan and David Robinson can say they’ve done better.
IT'S @KarlTowns' WORLD AND WE'RE JUST LIVIN' IN IT pic.twitter.com/bjRBxOyIth
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 8, 2019
Towns has also been constantly improving his game every single season. He’s putting up career-high numbers in assists, steals, blocks and made three-pointers this season. With his durability and skill-level, he has a chance to reach the highest levels of the NBA record book. Towns is just getting started.