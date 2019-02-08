Towns Makes His 300th Consecutive Start In Orlando

Thursday night in Orlando is a significant one for Karl-Anthony Towns. When he took the court against the Magic, it was his 300th consecutive start. It was also the 300th game of his career. Since the 1970-71 season, no other player has started more consecutive games to begin their NBA career.

the complete list of games @KarlTowns hasn't played/started in during his career: . pic.twitter.com/4LpBYFH48v — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 7, 2019

It’s a remarkable accomplishment for Towns, who has never missed a game due to injury or any other reason, but Towns hasn’t just played a lot of games, he’s excelled in them. He’s about to play in his second-consecutive All-Star game and averages over 21 points and 11 rebounds per game on his career. He collected 217 double-doubles in his first 299 games—only Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan and David Robinson can say they’ve done better.

Towns has also been constantly improving his game every single season. He’s putting up career-high numbers in assists, steals, blocks and made three-pointers this season. With his durability and skill-level, he has a chance to reach the highest levels of the NBA record book. Towns is just getting started.