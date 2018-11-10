Towns Joins Elite Group (Again)

Karl-Anthony Towns continues to add to his already loaded resume.

With his first rebound on Saturday night against the Kings, Towns became the 10th-fastest player (259 games; tied Hakeem Olajuwon) to compile 5,000 career points and 3,000 career rebounds. Other players in that group include Wilt Chamberlain (133), Shaquille O’Neal (234) and Tim Duncan (253).

He also became the second player in NBA history to accomplish that feat before his 23rd birthday (Dwight Howard).

Not a bad group.

On the night, Towns dominated, finishing with 39 points and 19 rebounds, shooting 15-for-27 from the field, 2-for-5 from the 3-point line and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

Unfortunately, it came in a loss.

This was good to see from Towns, who has been up and down offensively in the first 13 games to start the season, something that’s unlike him. He’s averaging 19.9 points and 10.3 rebounds this season, both his lowest marks since his rookie season.

He has, however, stepped his game up defensively. His 2.1 blocks per game rank eighth in the league.

Towns and the Wolves are back at home on Monday against the Nets. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Northand 830 WCCO.