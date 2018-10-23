Towns Joins Elite Company In His 250th Game

Karl-Anthony Towns played the 250th game of his career on Monday night against the Pacers, finishing with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Looking at the numbers in this first part of what is sure to be a long and illustrious career, Towns is in elite company.

With averages of 21.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, Towns is one of 14 players in NBA history to average more than 20 points and more than 10 rebounds through their first 250 games. It’s an impressive list filled with all-time greats—Tim Duncan, Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal, among others.

The comparisons between Towns and O’Neal don’t stop at there. Those two are the only 22-year-olds in the history of the NBA to collect more than 5,000 points and more than 2,500 rebounds in fewer than 250 games.

Even outside the numbers, Towns is a unique NBA talent. His abilities in the post contrasted to his elite shooting ability make him one of the most offensively gifted players in the league. On defense, Towns has exhibited consistent growth each year in the league, and has the physical tools to be an impactful player on that end.

Over the summer, Towns signed a contract with the Wolves that cements him as a cornerstone of the franchise. Towns has already stacked up quite a few achievements, over the course of his young career, but there’s little doubt that the best is yet to come. Wolves fans, you have a special one here.