Towns Has Solid Performance In Team LeBron Comeback Victory

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was a big part of Team LeBron’s comeback win during Sunday night’s All-Star game in Charlotte.

Team LeBron beat Team Giannis 178-164 and Towns finished with 11 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 11 minutes of play. He shot an efficient 5-for-7 from the field and 1-for-1 from the 3-point line.

Towns had a huge fast-break dunk that got the crowd up. Giannis made a business decision.

7 FEET, 248 POUNDS FLYING THROUGH THE LANE pic.twitter.com/pwTqVJ8NV7 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 18, 2019

Check out the rest of his highlights below.

It was Towns’ second-straight appearance in the All-Star game. Last year, he finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

It was a busy weekend for the Wolves as they hard rookie Josh Okogie participate in the Rising Stars game on Friday night. He finished with 13 points on Team World.

The Timberwolves are back in action on Friday night in New York against the Knicks.