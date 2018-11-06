Towns Could Reach Major Milestone Against Lakers

More than likely, the Wolves’ game on Wednesday against the Lakers will end up being a historic one for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns needs 10 rebounds to reach 3,000 career boards. If he gets there, he will become the second player in NBA history to score over 5,000 points and grab 3,000 rebounds before his 23rd birthday. The only player to have done so is Dwight Howard.

Even ignoring Towns’ age, he is in elite company. Only nine players have reached those marks in their first 258 games, including Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal and David Robinson.

Towns is averaging over 10 rebounds per game and had 16 against the Lakers the last time the teams met, so there’s little doubt he’ll be able to reach the 3,000 mark on Wednesday.