Towns' Birthday Ends On Sour Note Without Wiggins

Karl-Anthony Towns turned 24 years old on Friday, and his birthday was highlighted by the recognition that he is the first player in NBA history to record 7,400 points and 3,900 rebounds before turning 24 years old.

However, the party didn’t last long.

The Wolves dropped to 7-5 on the season after losing 137-116 to the 3-7 Washington Wizards who shot 54% from the field at Target Center on Friday night.

“Tonight was not who we are,” Wolves head coach Ryan Saunders said after his team’s loss. “I thought offensively, defensively, it just wasn’t who we’ve been. I don’t want to say you’re going to have games like that, but we can’t have games like that because we believe in what we’re doing.”

Scoring wasn’t an issue for the Wolves in the first half. The Wolves put up a season-high halftime score of 73 points and were led in scoring by Towns who had 25 points at the break after registering a 19-point second quarter. Towns finished the night with 36 points on 13 of 18 shooting from the field and added 10 rebounds and three assists to his birthday stat line.

Robert Covington also found his shooting rhythm after recording 20 points on 6 of 9 shooting and hitting four of his six 3-point attempts.

But Towns’ and Covingtons’ scoring efforts couldn’t make up for the Wolves’ lacking defense that failed to find an answer for Bradley Beal and Moritz Wagner.

Beal’s game-high 44 points were damaging enough on their own, but Wagner’s career-high 30 points and 15 rebounds off the bench made matters much worse for the Wolves. Prior to Friday’s game, the Wolves were giving up 49.5 points in the paint per game, but they applied little pressure around the rim on Friday night and allowed 76 Washington points in the paint. The Wolves also gave up 27 points off of their 20 turnovers, and their season-high halftime score of 73 was negated by Washington’s 76 first-half points.

If anything, the 21-point loss serves as another reminder of how important Andrew Wiggins is to this team. Wiggins was out for Friday’s game due to personal reasons, and his energy, ball movement and leadership were surely missed throughout the loss.

“We missed (Wiggins) in a number of ways,” Saunders said. “He’s been competing defensively, but then offensively, he’s been able to get guys easy shots, too. He takes some pressure off Karl there. There’s a spirit about Andrew right now.”

Wiggins’ status for Saturday’s game at home against the Houston Rockets is still up in the air, but Saunders will expect more from his team going forward regardless of whether or not Wiggins is in the lineup.

The Wolves are scheduled to tip off against the Rockets, who’re coming off a 102-98 Friday night loss to the Indiana Pacers, at 7 p.m. at Target Center on Saturday. Tickets can be found here, and the game will air on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.