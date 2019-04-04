Towns And Wiggins Lead Wolves To Victory In Dallas

The Wolves picked up a great road victory on Wednesday night as Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins out-dueled Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson down the stretch to get the win.

Minnesota controlled the majority of the game, but the Mavericks made a late run behind the solid play of Brunson and some insane plays from Doncic. However, the Wolves got a miss when they needed one most. With Towns answering Doncic shot-for-shot and Wiggins scoring to put the Wolves up two with just 19 seconds left in the game, Brunson had an open chance at a three at the buzzer but his shot rimmed off and Minnesota escaped with a victory.

After a tough game against Portland on Monday, it was great to see the Wolves come away with a victory on Wednesday. It’s a testament to the work that Interim Head Coach Ryan Saunders has done with this squad that they were so ready to bounce back after a pretty demoralizing performance. Their defense, in particular, was miles ahead of where it was on Monday. That was a point of emphasis for Saunders and it’s clear he has the ear of his players.

The story of the game was the play of Karl-Anthony Towns, who looked to be back to his typical, dominant self. He finished with 28 points on 80-percent shooting from the field and added 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. We have more on Towns’ over at timberwolves.com.

Headed home from Big D with a Big W. pic.twitter.com/20CNfB70kF — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 4, 2019

Wiggins was also excellent on Wednesday. Though he wasn’t as efficient as he has been in his last few games, he scored 19 points and added seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. He also hit the go-ahead bucket that ended up giving the Wolves the game.

To round out a good night from the starting lineup, Dario Saric had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists and Tyus Jones was a team-high +11 on the night. Jones ended up with 15 points and six assists.

Doncic and Dwight Powell led the Mavericks. Both had very efficient shooting nights with Powell missing only one of his eight shots and Doncic going 11-for-21. However, Dallas as a team shot just 7-of-39 from three-point range. It takes a certain kind of confidence to shoot that many threes when they’re not going in. The Mavericks’ three-point shooting woes led to the team shooting just 45.7 percent from the field overall.

Additionally, the Wolves won the turnover battle eight to 13. Jones is known for being very good at taking care of the ball and with him at the point guard position the Wolves are difficult to force into bad positions. Jones, yet again, did not turn the ball over tonight. On the flip side, Wiggins and Keita-Bates Diop each had two steals and Saric and Josh Okogie both added one—in what ended up being a close game those little extra efforts to get possession from the opponent and take care of the ball yourself can make all the difference.

The Wolves are back in action on Friday against the Heat, where they will look to build on their momentum in what will be their final Prince-themed contest of the season. It’s your last chance to see the Wolves rick their City Edition Jerseys and the team will be giving away a custom Prince vinyl, so make sure you get your tickets for that game, it’s not one to miss.