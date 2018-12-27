Towns And Covington Rock Incredible Prince-Themed Custom Kicks In Chicago

The Wolves are debuting their Earned Edition jerseys on Wednesday night against the Bulls. They're undoubtedly some of the coolest jerseys in the league, maybe even in the history of the league. The white, Prince-inspired threads are a favorite of the players, and great jerseys require great kicks to accompany them.

act your age, not your shoe size... Unless you’re KAT.

Then they’re pretty much the same.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Y1qvesfnqu — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 26, 2018

Karl-Anthony Towns had the designer Kickstrodamis create a perfect pair of Prince-themed shoes for him to wear in Chicago. Check them out:

@KarlTowns Prince PEs

Who’s ready to see my bro ball out in these? pic.twitter.com/gEQjyG7ajv — Kickstradomis (@Kickstradomis) December 25, 2018

Robert Covington, not to be outdone, went to Kickstrodamis as well. Could there be a budding sneaker rivalry between the two teammates and friends?

RoCo bringing some HEAT tomorrow in Chicago » @Kickstradomis pic.twitter.com/29h72FcDCP — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 25, 2018

Which one do you like better?