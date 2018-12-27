Getty Images

Towns And Covington Rock Incredible Prince-Themed Custom Kicks In Chicago

by Julian Andrews
Web Editorial Associate Follow
Posted: Dec 26, 2018

The Wolves are debuting their Earned Edition jerseys on Wednesday night against the Bulls. They're undoubtedly some of the coolest jerseys in the league, maybe even in the history of the league. The white, Prince-inspired threads are a favorite of the players, and great jerseys require great kicks to accompany them. 

Karl-Anthony Towns had the designer Kickstrodamis create a perfect pair of Prince-themed shoes for him to wear in Chicago. Check them out: 

Robert Covington, not to be outdone, went to Kickstrodamis as well. Could there be a budding sneaker rivalry between the two teammates and friends? 

Which one do you like better?

Tags
Covington, Robert, Towns, Karl-Anthony, Timberwolves