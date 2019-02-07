Towns Drafted By Team LeBron In All-Star Draft

Karl-Anthony Towns will appear in his second-straight All-Star game later this month after the coaches chose him as a reserve last week.

After Thursday’s night’s All-Star draft between captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, we now know what team Towns will be on considering there’s no more East and West designations for the game.

Towns was drafted by LeBron James with the 20th-overall pick.

Here’s a look at how the teams will look. In parenthesis is the pick the player was selected.

Team LeBron: Kevin Durant (1), Kyrie Irving (3), Kawhi Leonard (5), James Harden (7), Anthony Davis (10), Klay Thompson (12), Damian Lillard (14), Russell Westbrook (16), LaMarcus Aldridge (18), Karl-Anthony Towns (20), Bradley Beal (22), Dwyane Wade (23)

Team Giannis: Stephen Curry (2), Joel Embiid (4), Paul George (6), Kemba Walker (8), Khris Middleton (9), Nikola Jokic (11), Ben Simmons (13), Blake Griffin (15), D’Angelo Russell (17), Nikola Vucevic (19), Kyle Lowry (21), Dirk Nowitzki (24)

LeBron acquired Simmons from Giannis for Westbrook.

You can watch the All-Star game on Sunday, Feb. 17. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on TNT.

In last year’s game, Towns was on Team Stephen and finished with 17 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 18 minutes.