Tom Thibodeau Thinks New Players Fit In Well With Rest Of Roster

Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Tom Thibodeau addressed the media before Monday night’s game against the Nets.

That’s not necessarily noteworthy considering all head coaches are supposed to be available before every game. But this was special since it was the first time Thibodeau was able to meet with the media after the team’s trade (Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton for Dario Saric, Robert Covington, Jerryd Bayless and a second-round pick – in case you’ve lost access to internet) became official on Monday afternoon.

The new Wolves weren’t available for game action on Monday, but Thibodeau was happy with how the trade ended up working out. The Wolves got rid of a player who didn't want to be with the team, and acquired an All-Defensive player in Covington, an extremely unique and high IQ player in Saric, and a veteran in Bayless.

Minnesota didn’t appear to have a lot of leverage in the situation, but Thibodeau and his staff still pulled off a very solid trade even before you assess the situation as a whole.

“We wanted quality players,” Thibodeau said. “That was important. When you look at, to get two starters off of a team that won 52 games, they’re both young. And they’re going to get better. They’re both very good defensively. They both shoot with range. I think they fit well with the guys we do have. And so once we got to that point where we were getting multiple rotational players, then we felt it would be time to execute the deal, and so, when we initially started off, that wasn’t the case.”

Thibodeau said that he isn’t sure what role that Covington and Saric will play quite yet, but you can expect to see them plenty, which makes sense considering they were both starters for a very good Philadelphia team.

“I don’t know [if they will start] yet,” Thibodeau said. “I know they’ll play, I want to see them, see how it fits with both our starters and our bench guys. They’ll have significant roles, I can tell you that.”

As for Bayless, he’s dealing with a knee injury and Thibodeau said that he “probably needs a little time to get healthy.”