Tom Gugliotta Shares Funny Story About KG From Rookie Season

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. This conversation is from an episode of the Layup Line podcast between Kyle Ratke, Julian Andrews and former Timberwolves All-Star Tom Gugliotta.

KR: Do you have any intense KG stories that we can tell? There’s plenty that we can’t.

TG: He’s a very focused individual and as focused as he was, even when he was 20, he would get upset. He’d want everyone to pick it up. And I do remember, this was not to put him down at all, he was an innocent kid. It was his rookie year. In shootaround, he went up to block a shot and kind of got a cut in between his fingers. He got a stitch or two and we had a game that night. We were about to get ready for the game and Kevin McHale walked in and saw Kevin Garnett sitting at his locker in dress clothes. McHale’s like, ‘KG, you’ve gotta get dressed.’ KG goes, ‘Nah, I cut my finger.’ McHale was like, 'OK, I’ve got to tell him . . . You need to play.' It didn’t take long to figure it out but it was actually, for lack of a better word, it was cute. We were looking at it as, this is the NBA and I don’t know who we were playing, but we needed Kevin, for sure. And he quickly got over it and dominated like he normally did. Just that innocence of ‘I’ve got a boo boo and I can’t play.’ He just didn’t think it possible.

KR: And you’ve got McHale limping in because the dude played in a broken foot.

TG: He didn’t get mad, he just saw the innocence, too. I think he was getting KG to get ready and Kevin McHale walked back in the locker room and was chuckling thinking that ‘I don’t think he even think he should have played because he might bleed on someone’ or whatever it was. He wasn’t hurt or he wasn’t soft about it, he just didn’t think he could play because he had stitches.

Listen to the full episode below.