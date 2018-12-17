Getty Images

TNT Photoshops KG Wearing The Prince Jersey As A Player And It's Awesome

by Kyle Ratke, Digital Content Manager

Digital Content Manager

Follow
Posted: Dec 17, 2018

 The folks over at TNT did a little photoshop work on Monday.

It gives us the chills. It’s KG rocking the Prince-inspired City Edition uniform as a player.

Of course, it’s not the first time we’ve seen KG wear the jersey. We saw it earlier this season when he sat courtside on Nov. 16 when the team debuted the uniforms, but to photoshop it on him as a player is pretty cool.

Tags
Timberwolves