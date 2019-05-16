Timberwolves Win Silver CLIO Award for Prince-Inspired City Edition Jersey Collaboration

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Timberwolves have won a prestigious CLIO Award – a silver statue to recognize the innovative work that brought the team’s Prince-inspired City Edition jerseys to life. The Minnesota Timberwolves have won a prestigious– a silver statue to recognize the innovative work that brought the team’s Prince-inspired City Edition jerseys to life.

The CLIO Awards recognize innovation and creative excellence in advertising, design and communications and are judged by a panel of top marketers and creatives from around the world. The winners were announced May 15th in New York City.

iconic purple uniforms earlier this season which were met with buzz amongst fans in Minneapolis and fans across the league. The culmination of Prince’s love of basketball and the city’s love of the legendary artist resulted in the team’s City Edition uniform, which was created by Nike to celebrate the community, people and culture of each NBA city. The Timberwolves debuted theearlier this season which were met with buzz amongst fans in Minneapolis and fans across the league. The culmination of Prince’s love of basketball and the city’s love of the legendary artist resulted in the team’s City Edition uniform, which was created by Nike to celebrate the community, people and culture of each NBA city.

The Timberwolves collaborated with t he Prince Estate to provide Prince’s library which culminated in a top to bottom Prince music experience for all City Edition games. From doors-open to doors-closed, there was no timeout song, foul break, or post-basket prompt that was not a Prince song. The team hired Prince’s touring DJ and Paisley Park staple “DJ Dudley D” to work the turntables and personally oversee the music creation with Timberwolves music directors. Target Center was immersed in a purple takeover for each City Edition home game with a custom graphics package and video effects throughout. Prince collaborators and friends like Sheila E., NPG, among others returned to Minneapolis to give fans the ultimate Prince music experience.



“When Minnesota combines music, basketball, culture and a beloved legacy, it becomes something historic,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl. “The Prince-inspired City Edition collaboration is something we take tremendous pride in. We are fortunate to have some of the best marketing minds at the Timberwolves and Lynx who worked tirelessly to create something that not only are we immensely proud of, but know our fans love.” The Timberwolves CLIO award is recognized alongside industry titans like Nike, Coca-Cola, ESPN, NBA 2K and Netflix.