Timberwolves Welcome Biz Markie for Friday Halftime Performance at Target Center

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves will continue the team’s 30th NBA season celebration tomorrow night when they wear their new Classic Edition uniforms for the third time this season vs. Orlando. As part of the celebration, rapper Biz Markie will perform a special halftime show including throwback hit “Just A Friend”. Additionally, Christian Laettner, the franchise’s 1992 first-round draft pick, will be on hand to make appearances on behalf of the organization.

The Wolves first unveiled the Classic Edition uniform on August 30, 2018. The Classic Edition uniform celebrates the team’s heritage in honor of their 30th season and features the same uniform design that the team wore from 1996-2008; all black with green tree lining. The uniform will be worn for two additional games throughout the season March 5 vs. Oklahoma City and April 9 vs. Toronto, which is also Fan Appreciation Night presented by Star Tribune.

Classic Edition merchandise will be available for purchase tomorrow night at the Timberwolves Team Store locations in the Target Center skyway and inside Target Center at Sections 138 and 238. Fans can also purchase online at www.timberwolvesteamstore.com.

The Timberwolves are entering a stretch with six of their next eight games at Target Center, including home games each of the next three Friday nights. Minnesota owns a 12-6 record this season at home. For more information on tickets, fans are encouraged to visit www.timberwolves.com/tickets.

Biz Markie is an American rapper, beatboxer, DJ, actor, comedian, and reality television personality best known for his single "Just a Friend", that hit peak popularity in 1990. In 2008, "Just a Friend" made #100 on VH1's list of the 100 greatest hip hop songs of all time. Markie will perform during halftime of Friday’s game.

Laettner spent three seasons with Minnesota going on to play with various teams throughout the league until 2005, accumulating 11,131 points and 5,806 rebounds during his career. His Hall of Fame career with the Duke Blue Devils is widely regarded as one of the finest in NCAA history, finishing with back-to-back NCAA Championships and the only collegian selected for the 1992 Olympic Dream Team.