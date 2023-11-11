Timberwolves at Warriors: TV channel, radio, injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to extend their win streak to six games when they face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The Wolves are in the midst of a five-game road trip and picked up their first road win of the season on Friday, beating San Antonio 117-110. Minnesota is ranked No. 1 overall in defensive rating (101.0) and 3rd in rebounding (47.6 rpg).

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Warriors on Sunday, including how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Warriors

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Sunday, Nov. 12 Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Chase Center | San Francisco, CA

Taking place at the Chase Center, Wolves vs. Warriors will air on Bally Sports North at 7:30 PM on Sunday, Nov. 11. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady, color analyst Jim Peterson and sideline reporter Marney Gellner will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app.

Injury report

Wolves

Out: Jordan McLaughlin, Wendell Moore Jr., Leonard Miller & Jaylen Clark

Jordan McLaughlin (Right Knee MCL Sprain), Wendell Moore Jr. (G-League Assignment), Leonard Miller (G-League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Warriors

None to report

Jerseys

Wolves: Classic Edition

Classic Edition Warriors: City Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their white Classic Edition uniforms against the Warriors. Golden State will be playing in their black City Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Warriors

Golden State's matchup against Minnesota will be on the second night of a back-to-back. The Warriors play against the Cavs on Saturday.

The Warriors are 6-3 this season and are 1-1 at home. Golden State leads the league in 2nd chance points per game (18.1), are 8th in offensive rating (114.8) and 11th in defensive rating (110.4).

In the offseason, the Warriors traded for veteran guard Chris Paul, who comes off the bench to lead their second unit. The Warriors also added veteran big man Dario Šarić to their roster in the offseason.