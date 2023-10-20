Timberwolves Waive Four Players

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has waived guards D.J. Carton, Trevor Keels, Tyrese Martin and forward Matt Ryan. The Timberwolves roster stands at 17 players.

Carton spent the 2022-23 season with the Iowa Wolves, where he saw action in 41 games (23 starts). He averaged 14.5 points on 55.9% shooting from the field, including 34.0% from deep, 4.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.5 minutes per contest. The Bettendorf, Iowa native was a member of the Timberwolves entry in the NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023 where he appeared in five games (two starts) and averaged 9.0 points on 45.5% shooting and a team-high 6.8 assists.

Keels, 6-4, saw action in three games last season with the New York Knicks. Prior to joining New York, Keels played in 24 games (all starts), with the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League, posting averages of 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 31.4 minutes per contest. The Clinton, Md. native, was selected by the Knicks with the 12th pick in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft after one season at Duke.

Martin, 6-6, played in 16 games with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022-23 season, averaging 1.3 points in 4.1 minutes per game. Additionally, the Allentown, Pa. native, saw action in 23 games (all starts) for the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League, where he averaged 18.0 points on 50.3% shooting from the field, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 33.9 minutes per game, including a Skyhawks franchise-record 46-point performance against the Grand Rapid Gold on March 17, 2023. The 24-year-old was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 21st pick in the second round (51st overall) in the 2022 NBA Draft after being named to the 2022 Big East All-Tournament Team as a member of the University of Connecticut Huskies.