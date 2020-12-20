Getty Images

Timberwolves Waive Four Players

by Timberwolves PR
Follow
Posted: Dec 19, 2020

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has waived guard Charlie Brown Jr. and forwards Zylan Cheatham, Tyler Cook and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Brown Jr., 6-6, totaled 20 points and 4 rebounds last season in 10 games with Atlanta. He was originally signed by the Hawks on July 1, 2019. The 23-year-old played in 29 games in the G League for the College Park Skyhawks where he averaged 17.1 points on 42.2% shooting and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Cheatham, 6-5, played in four games with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old played in 34 games (30 starts) in the G League for the Erie Bayhawks where he averaged 16.2 points on 53.4% shooting and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Cook, 6-8, played in one game during the preseason for the Timberwolves recording two points, three rebounds and two assists. The 23-year-old totaled 23 points and 14 rebounds last season in 13 games with Cleveland and Denver. He was originally signed by the Timberwolves on Dec. 2, 2019.

Hollis-Jefferson, 6-6, played in three preseason games with the Timberwolves, averaging 7.7 points and 2.0 rebounds. During the 2019-20 season, he averaged 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 60 games with the Toronto Raptors. The five-year veteran has played in 294 career games (153 starts) with Toronto and Brooklyn, holding career averages of 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Tags
Brown Jr., Charles, Cheatham, Zylan, Cook, Tyler, Hollis-Jefferson, Rondae, Timberwolves
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter