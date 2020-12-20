Timberwolves Waive Four Players

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team has waived guard Charlie Brown Jr. and forwards Zylan Cheatham, Tyler Cook and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Brown Jr., 6-6, totaled 20 points and 4 rebounds last season in 10 games with Atlanta. He was originally signed by the Hawks on July 1, 2019. The 23-year-old played in 29 games in the G League for the College Park Skyhawks where he averaged 17.1 points on 42.2% shooting and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Cheatham, 6-5, played in four games with the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old played in 34 games (30 starts) in the G League for the Erie Bayhawks where he averaged 16.2 points on 53.4% shooting and 11.6 rebounds per game.

Cook, 6-8, played in one game during the preseason for the Timberwolves recording two points, three rebounds and two assists. The 23-year-old totaled 23 points and 14 rebounds last season in 13 games with Cleveland and Denver. He was originally signed by the Timberwolves on Dec. 2, 2019.

Hollis-Jefferson, 6-6, played in three preseason games with the Timberwolves, averaging 7.7 points and 2.0 rebounds. During the 2019-20 season, he averaged 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 60 games with the Toronto Raptors. The five-year veteran has played in 294 career games (153 starts) with Toronto and Brooklyn, holding career averages of 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.