Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 preview: 2024 NBA Playoffs, TV channel, radio, injury report, start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up a win on the road when they head to Denver to face the Nuggets in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Wolves are coming off a 115-107 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday and now their second round series is all tied up at 2-2.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 5 between Wolves vs. Nuggets in the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, including start time, how to watch the game on TV and listen on the radio.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Nuggets Game 5

Taking place at Ball Arena in downtown Denver, Game 5 of Wolves vs. Nuggets will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 9:30 PM on Tuesday, May 14. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, color analysts Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford and sideline reporter Allie LaForce will be calling the game for TNT.

You can listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, and color analyst Jim Petersen call the game on KFAN and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Note: Today's injury report may be updated before the start of the game.

Wolves

Out: Mike Conley

Mike Conley (Right Achilles Soreness) is out.

Nuggets

Out: Vlatko Cancar

Vlatko Cancar (Left Knee Surgery) is out.

Jerseys

Wolves: Association Edition

Association Edition Nuggets: Icon

The Wolves will be wearing their white Association Edition uniforms against the Nuggets. Denver will be in their navy Icon Edition uniforms.

Wolves vs. Nuggets series schedule and results

After four games, the series is tied up 2-2.

Date Game/Results Time Location May 4 Wolves 106, Nuggets 99 — Away May 6 Wolves 106, Nuggets 80 — Away May 10 Nuggets 117, Wolves 90 — Home May 12 Nuggets 115, Wolves 107 — Home May 14 Game 5 9:30 PM Away May 16 Game 6* 7:30 PM Home May 19 Game 7* TBD Away