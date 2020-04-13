Timberwolves To Unveil Trivia Game On App

Do you enjoy answering questions that challenge your knowledge of Timberwolves basketball to win free things? Well, do we ever have a game for you!

That sentence seems like the start of one of those infomercials you seen on TV when you wake up on your couch at 4 a.m. after accidentally falling asleep there.

Most of those informercials, are indeed too good to be true.

What I’m about to unveil to you, however, is not.

On Monday night (Apr. 13), when Fox Sports North replays the team’s Game 3 playoff win over the Rockets from 2018 at 7 p.m. CT, the Timberwolves will be unveiling a trivia game for fans to win free prizes.

Wolves Trivia Live, presented by Budweiser, will take place starting in the third quarter on Monday.

It will also take place during the third quarter on Wednesday during the replay of the Timberwolves vs. Kings playoff game from 2004.

What Will The Questions Be?

I can’t tell you what the specific questions will be, because then you would find the answers beforehand and the trivia would be too easy.

The majority of questions will indeed be basketball-related questions, but we could throw in some curveballs. All questions will have three potential answers for you to choose from.

Questions that could be asked:

Who has the most points this quarter?

Who did X player play for before being traded to the Timberwolves?

What type of shoes is X player wearing?

Karl-Anthony Towns was born on Nov. 15, 1995. What was the Billboard top song on that day?

Questions that will not be asked:

Why are cheese curds so good?

Who would win in an arm-wrestling contest, Jim Petersen or Dave Benz?

Where in the world is Nikola Peković ?

What Are The Prizes?

If you finish in the top-three, you’ll receive a prize. And as far as free games go, these are pretty awesome prizes. I know I work for the Timberwolves so I guess I’m paid to write this, but if I could legally play this game, I would.

One (1) first place winner - Two (2) 100 level seats to the next Timberwolves regular season home game (date TBD pending COVID-19 season suspension) and $100 in Court Cash

One (1) second place winner - Two (2) 100 level seats to the next Timberwolves regular season home game (date TBD pending COVID-19 season suspension) and $50 in Court Cash

One (1) third place winner - Two (2) 100 level seats to the next Timberwolves regular season home game (date TBD pending COVID-19 season suspension) and $25 in Court Cash

What Do You Need?

The Timberwolves App! That’s it! You can download the app here and you’ll get a notification when the trivia is live!

Update: The debut of Wolves Trivia Live has been pushed to Wednesday, Apr. 15.