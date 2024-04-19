7 things to know about Timberwolves-Suns Game 1: 2024 NBA Playoff tickets, giveaways, why arrive early, what to wear

Wolves back.

Game 1 of Minnesota's first round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns tips off on Saturday.

And since this is the first time in 20 years that Minnesota is hosting a playoff series, the Wolves are pulling out all the stops.

From giveaway info to what to wear to why you should arrive early, here's everything you need to know about Game 1 at Target Center between Minnesota and Phoenix.

1. Game 1 tickets, doors & start time

Tickets: Get Tickets

Get Tickets Doors: 1 PM

1 PM Start Time: 2:30 PM

Doors to this 2:30 PM game will open at 1 PM. You can get tickets to the game here.

2. Game 1 giveaways

White Playoff Tee, presented by Sprite

Howl Towel, presented by U.S. Bank

All fans will get a white Playoff tee, presented by Sprite and Howl Towel, presented by U.S. Bank, at Game 1.

3. What to wear

Wear White

To help create a vibrant, home court advantage, all fans are encouraged to wear white to Game 1.

4. Why arrive early

Don’t miss a second of Game 1.

With several other downtown events happening around the same time as Game 1, fans should plan ahead and arrive early to avoid traffic delays.

5. Where to park

Wondering where to park?

Check out the 8 covered parking ramps next to Target Center that provide an extended Skyway route to the arena’s entrance.

6. Arena-Exclusive Playoff Styles

Officially licensed Playoff merchandise will be available in the Timberwolves Team Stores, a Fanatics Experience, in Target Center.

Fans can shop the collection, which features arena-exclusive styles, starting at 10:30 AM on Saturday in the Skyway Level Team Store.

7. How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Suns

Date: Saturday, April 20

Saturday, April 20 Start Time: 2:30 PM CT

2:30 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North | ESPN

Bally Sports North | ESPN Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app | KFAN Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, Wolves vs. Suns will be broadcast live on Bally Sports North at 2:30 PM on Saturday, April 20. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game for Bally Sports North.

This game will also be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Play-by-play announcer Mark Jones, color analyst Hubie Brown and sideline reporter Jorge Sedano will be calling the game for ESPN.