Timberwolves Summer League Practice Day 2 Notebook

The Wolves wrapped up their second Summer League practice on Tuesday morning.

This was about 12 hours after Monday night’s practice. I have trouble working out three times a week. This, among other reasons, is why I’m not a professional athlete.

Regardless, this practice was a lot cleaner that Monday night’s practice which is expected as these guys continue to get to know each other. The team will practice two more times before they head to Las Vegas. Their first game will be on Friday at 4 p.m. CT against the Cavs.

As we did on Monday, here are a few observations from practice No. 2 in Minneapolis:

He’s Big, But He Can Shoot!

Naz Reid is one big dude at 6’10, 250 pounds. Reid is this team’s only true big besides Brandon McCoy. I’d expect Reid to get plenty of run for this team in Summer League. If you’re in some sort of weird Summer League fantasy league, Reid would be a solid choice.

Reid told us that he was thrilled he ended up signing with the Wolves, a team that showed him lots of interest throughout the draft process, starting with the Combine in Chicago.

What will help Reid differentiate himself from other bigs?

"The specific thing? I’d probably say shooting," Reid said.

In his freshman season at LSU, Reid shot 28-for-84 (33 percent) from the 3-point line. A respectable number for a big man.

But it hasn’t been easy for Reid. This is a player who didn’t start playing basketball until he was in eighth grade, so there’s still probably a lot of untapped potential here.

He’s also only 19 years old and has the body of a grown man.

I’m curious what he looked like when he first started playing basketball in eighth grade and what took so long.

Changing The Offense

Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders has had a few months to reflect back on last season, and work with Gersson Rosas, to paint an identity on the offensive side of the ball.

The always-smiling Josh Okogie gave us a little peek into that.

“The offense, based on what we’ve worked on so far, is really different,” Okogie said. “There’s more space. There’s going to be a lot more threes and drives.”

Shooting will be an emphasis for this team, and for Okogie. Okogie was better than expected in his rookie season. The dude brought all the energy, emerged as a lockdown defender, and ran in transition.

But one thing he wasn’t so great at was shooting. Okogie shot just 38.6 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from the 3-point line as a rookie. With a full offseason not trying to convince teams to draft him, Okogie will have plenty of time to work on that, among other things.

It’ll be interesting to see how Okogie’s shot looks at Summer League.

Analytics vs. Eye Test

Analytics are becoming more important as the NBA progresses. But there also needs to be a balance. Rosas has talked about this a few times, and Summer League head coach Pablo Prigioni touched on it a bit on Tuesday.

The most-efficient shots are the easy ones. The layups, the free-throws, the wide-open 3-pointers. We already knew that.

But what about transition 3-pointers with the lead player pulling up from deep?

“That depends. Then we got to go more detail on who is taking that shot?,” Prigioni said. “ . . . You’ve got to know your personnel.”

The Wolves are working with their analytics department every day, trying to find the best shots depending on who is on the floor. And while Prigioni and his staff listen because this is a group that does tons of work, it’s up to the coaches to make a decision to balance what the analytics say and what the coaches see.

“At some point, you’ve got to trust your instinct on how you see and how you feel about that particular action. But it’s definitely a huge help because it makes you think about it and the numbers don’t lie. At some point, there’s something there that’s really true and you’ve got to try to put your feelings and those numbers together and get to the best option possible,” Prigioni said.

The team is back at it on Wednesday with another morning practice. Come back to this site and we’ll tell you all about it!