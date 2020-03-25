Timberwolves Statement on Jacqueline Cruz

“The Timberwolves organization extends its support and prayers to Jackie and the entire Towns family during this difficult time. Jackie is a part of our extended family and we, along with the rest of the NBA and its fans, will fight this battle with the Towns family. We are proud of Karl’s commitment to helping others, most recently with his donation of $100,000 to Mayo Clinic to further testing for COVID-19. Our organization is supporting all of our players’ and staff’s families to ensure they are up to date on how to stay safe, and where the nearest testing facilities are located. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this pandemic.”