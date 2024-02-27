Timberwolves vs. Spurs preview: tickets, TV channel, radio, injury report 

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to pick up their second straight win at home when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

Minnesota is coming off a 101-86 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The Wolves are at the top of the West with a record of 40-17. Minnesota is 20-6 at home this season and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. With a defensive rating of 107.9, the Wolves lead the league in defense.

This will be the fourth and final regular season matchup between Minnesota and San Antonio. The Wolves lead the season series 2-1.

Here's everything you need to know about Wolves vs. Spurs on Tuesday, including how to get tickets to the game, watch it on TV and listen on the radio.

Tickets & doors

Doors: 6 PM

Doors to this 7 PM game will open at 6 PM.

How to watch and listen to Wolves vs. Spurs

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 27

Tuesday, Feb. 27 Time: 7 PM CT

7 PM CT TV channel: Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North Radio: iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app

iHeartRadio | Timberwolves app Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, MN

Taking place at Target Center, Wolves vs. Spurs will be broadcast on Bally Sports North at 7 PM on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Play-by-play announcer Michael Grady and color analyst Jim Peterson will be calling the game.

You can also listen to Alan Horton, the radio voice of the Timberwolves, call the game on iHeartRadio's Timberwolves channel and the Timberwolves app. The Timberwolves' radio broadcast will start 15 minutes before tip.

Injury report

Wolves

Questionable: Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert Out: Karl-Anthony Towns, Leonard Miller & Jaylen Clark

Rudy Gobert (Left Ankle Sprain) is questionable to play.

Karl-Anthony Towns (Personal Reasons), Leonard Miller (G League Assignment) and Jaylen Clark (Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab) are out.

Spurs

Out: Charles Bassey

Charles Bassey (Left ACL Tear) is out.

Jerseys

Wolves: City Edition

City Edition Spurs: Icon Edition

The Wolves will be wearing their lake-themed City Edition uniforms against the Spurs. San Antonio will be playing in their black Icon Edition uniforms.

What to know about the Spurs

At the bottom of the West, the Spurs are 11-47 overall and are 6-26 on the road this season. San Antonio is currently on a four-game losing streak and are 1-9 in their last 10 games.

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been a sensation for San Antonio all season long. San Antonio however, has the 27th ranked offense (109.1 offensive rating) and 24th ranked defense (117.6 defensive rating).